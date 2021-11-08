Sean Payton Has Telling Admission On Odell Beckham Jr.

If the New Orleans Saints are going to try to bring former Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr. home, it won’t be through waivers.

The former All-Pro wideout apparently has his eyes on the bayou, along with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers. However, if Beckham is going to be a Saint head coach Sean Payton says the waiver wire won’t be the route.

When asked about the possibility of New Orleans claiming OBJ, New Orleans’ coach had this to say:

“The claiming deadline is today. No, it’s impossible for us to put a claim in on the player. You just have to look at the salary cap space,” Payton told the New Orleans Advocate.

“And if we were going to put in a claim, it wouldn’t be something we discuss. I know it makes hit-worthy news.”

Odell Beckham Jr. would like to play for a contender, per @AdamSchefter. @brgridiron There could be "issues" for team that claims him if he's not in a 'winning environment.' pic.twitter.com/Jt5LEcNhkV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 7, 2021

No doubt the Saints claiming Beckham would set the NFL media landscape ablaze. But, New Orleans is one of the tightest teams against the cap. According to the NFLPA’s public cap report, NOLA has just over $710,000 left to play with. Meaning, if OBJ were to come marching in someone in the French Quarter would be marching out.

The Saints certainly could use some help in the passing game with star receiver Michael Thomas and starting QB Jameis Winston out for the remainder of the year. That said, New Orleans may not be able to make the numbers work in its favor to land the city’s native son.