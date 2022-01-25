Sean Payton Took Playful Shot At Ex-Saints Player

While this evening’s press conference with Sean Payton focused mostly on his decision to step away from the New Orleans franchise, the Saints head coach also covered a few other topics.

Payton expressed that he still roots for former Saints players who are now on other rosters. He used the former New Orleans defenders currently set to compete for an AFC Championship with the Bengals as an example of this.

In the process, he also took a playful shot at former Saints cornerback Eli Apple.

“I’m pulling for Vonn Bell and Trey (Hendrickson) ….. Eli a little bit,” he said with a laugh.

Sean Payton takes a playful jab at Eli Apple

Earlier this week, Apple alienated himself from the Saints organization by calling out it’s fanbase.

“Idk which fan base I hate more [thinking emoji] prolly the saints but It’s close wit the giants it’s a toss up,” he wrote on Twitter.

Even though Sean Payton is stepping away from the Saints franchise, it’s clear the longtime head coach still has loyalty to the organization and fanbase that gave him the last 15 NFL seasons.