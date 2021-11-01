Sean Payton Uses 1-Word To Describe Jameis Winston’s Injury

The New Orleans Saints notched a major upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, but likely lost Jameis Winston in the process.

New Orleans beat Tampa Bay, 36-27, on Sunday afternoon. The Saints were led by third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian, who played in place of Winston (knee injury) and Taysom Hill (concussion).

Unfortunately, it sounds like the Saints will be without Winston moving forward.

Saints head coach Sean Payton used one word to describe Winston’s injury: “significant.”

#Saints coach Sean Payton describes the knee injury for QB Jameis Winston as “significant.” A potentially season-ending situation for the starter. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

That, of course, does not sound good.

Winston went down with an apparent leg injury in the first half. He leg appeared to buckle underneath him as he got pulled to the ground.

The Saints quarterback tried to walk off the field, but collapsed in pain.

A look at the Jameis Winston injury… pic.twitter.com/5UmtLCMQlW — Michael Fabiano (@Michael_Fabiano) October 31, 2021

Winston was carted off the field and was reportedly taken to a local hospital to undergo further testing.

New Orleans, 5-2 on the season, is set to host Atlanta next Sunday.