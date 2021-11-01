Sean Payton Uses 1-Word To Describe Jameis Winston’s Injury

The Spun

Saints quarterback Jameis Winston on Sunday afternoon against the Bucs.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 31: Jameis Winston #2 of the New Orleans Saints is taken off the field after an injury during the second quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Caesars Superdome on October 31, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints notched a major upset win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday night, but likely lost Jameis Winston in the process.

New Orleans beat Tampa Bay, 36-27, on Sunday afternoon. The Saints were led by third-string quarterback Trevor Siemian, who played in place of Winston (knee injury) and Taysom Hill (concussion).

Unfortunately, it sounds like the Saints will be without Winston moving forward.

Saints head coach Sean Payton used one word to describe Winston’s injury: “significant.”

That, of course, does not sound good.

Winston went down with an apparent leg injury in the first half. He leg appeared to buckle underneath him as he got pulled to the ground.

The Saints quarterback tried to walk off the field, but collapsed in pain.

Winston was carted off the field and was reportedly taken to a local hospital to undergo further testing.

New Orleans, 5-2 on the season, is set to host Atlanta next Sunday.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.