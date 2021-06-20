Look: Photo Of Sean Payton’s Wedding Goes Viral

Saturday was a big day for New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton – it was wedding day.

Payton, 57, got married to Skylene Montgomery. The couple had been engaged since 2019. The wedding reportedly took place in Los Cabos, Mexico.

FOX 8 in New Orleans had more details:

Saints head coach Sean Payton and Skylene Montgomery will tie the knot tonight in Los Cabos, Mexico. Payton and Montgomery’s wedding will take place at the glitzy One and Only Palmilla. A room at the 5-star resort will set you back $1,700 a night. The resort sits on the Baja Peninsula alongside the Sea of Cortez in Mexico. Payton and Montgomery got engaged in November of 2019.

Payton had some special shoes for the wedding ceremony, as well.

A photo from Payton’s ceremony shows the New Orleans Saints head coach rocking some Air Jordan 1s at the altar.

Payton got married in some Jordan 1s https://t.co/xKvlI4c8N8 — Nick Underhill (@nick_underhill) June 20, 2021

That’s a pretty great wedding look. His wife looks stunning as well, of course.

Payton’s now-wife, Skylene Montgomery, is the former Miss West Virginia. The Saints head coach popped the question back in November of 2019.

Congrats to the new Mr. and Mrs. Sean Payton.