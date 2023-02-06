Sean Payton's Already Made 1 Big Change For Russell Wilson

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO - FEBRUARY 06: New Denver Broncos Head Coach Sean Payton fields questions from the media during a press conference at UCHealth Training Center on February 06, 2023 in Englewood, Colorado. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images) Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

The Denver Broncos were an absolute mess last year. From the coach, to the quarterback, to nearly everything that wasn't on the defensive side of the ball.

One of the biggest storylines was a report that Russell Wilson had his own office in the facility and his own personal performance team made up of outside trainers and physical therapists.

Something Sean Payton said would be coming to an end going forward.

"That's foreign to me," Payton told the Denver Post. "That's not going to take place here. I'm not familiar with it, but our staff will be here, our players will be here and that'll be it."

Payton also revealed that he plans to lean into the QB's strengths as a player, rather than trying to round peg-square hole him into an offense that doesn't fit his best traits (Nathaniel Hackett).

Cleaning up that position both on and off the field should go a long way in the Broncos having improved success in 2023.