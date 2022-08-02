Sean Taylor Praised By Former Players: NFL World Reacts

Washington Redskins defensive back Sean Taylor (21) looks on against Oakland during the second half at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland on November 20, 2005. Oakland defeated Washington 16-13. (Photo by Allen Kee/Getty Images)

Sean Taylor was one of the best safeties in the NFL when he played in Washington.

He only played for four seasons, but the impact that he made for the Redskins (now Commanders) was extraordinary.

Former NFL defensive back Antrel Rolle echoed that sentiment and also said that Taylor was on his way to becoming a legend had he been able to play a full career.

"You know Ed Reed, Troy Polamalu, Rod Woodson, none of them come before Sean," Rolle said on the "I AM ATHLETE" podcast. "God rest his soul, if Sean was able to stay in this game as long as we know he would've stayed in this game, he would've changed the safety position forever.

A lot of Commanders fans were quick to agree with Rolle's assessment.

For Taylor's career, he tallied 305 total tackles (243 solo), 12 interceptions, 43 passes defended, eight forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

Taylor passed away in 2007 at the age of 24.