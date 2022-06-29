Seattle Hosting Preseason Games: NBA World Reacts

For the first time since 2018, NBA basketball will be played in Seattle, Washington. And while it isn't the Sonics just yet, a rebirth could be on the horizon.

According to Andrew Grief of the Los Angeles Times, "The Clippers and Trail Blazers will play a preseason game in Seattle on Oct. 3 in the SuperSonics’ former arena."

The exhibition game at KeyArena got the NBA world buzzing.

"That's hard," said Blazers guard Josh Hart.

"That is so dope," another tweeted.

"Anyone down to take a trip to Seattle and watch the game?" a Blazers fan account laughingly asked.

"Bring back the Sonics, already. It’s past time. There’s enough talent in the league now for two expansion teams. Seattle deserves its team," a user replied.

"Was cool to see Durant here at Key Arena with Warriors," said Dave Mahler. "Crowd was great. Lots there too see him. Wonder if we see same enthusiasm this time."

"Tired: KD to the Blazers Wired: KD to the Seattle Blazers," tweeted sports journalist Kevin Wade.

It's time NBA...