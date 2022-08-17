Seattle Seahawks Make Unfortunate Drew Lock Announcement

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 13: Drew Lock #2 of the Seattle Seahawks scrambles out of the pocket in the fourth quarter during a preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images) Justin Berl/Getty Images

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable for the team's preseason matchup against the Chicago Bears, the team announced on Tuesday.

This news comes on the same day that Lock earned his first practice reps as the team's QB1.

The former Denver Broncos QB was set to start in Thursday's game.

Head coach Pete Carroll continues to insist that incumbent backup Geno Smith is still the Seahawks' "No. 1 guy" at the quarterback position, but Lock has put on some solid performances in the preseason so far.

Playing the second half of the team's preseason opener this past weekend, Lock threw for 102 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions.

"Both of our guys cant play," Carroll said, per the team's website. "That's what we do know, they both can play."

While the original plan was to see Lock start in this week's preseason matchup, his QB1 action will now have to wait until next week's contest against the Dallas Cowboys (if he clears health and safety protocols).

It's unclear what kind of impact this absence will have on this intriguing quarterback battle.