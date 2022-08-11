Seahawks Running Back Suffered Injury On Thursday

MINNEAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 22: Seattle Seahawks helmets sit on the bench against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome on November 22, 2009 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

In 2018, the Seattle Seahawks shocked the football world by drafting running back Rashaad Penny in the first round.

Over the course of his four seasons with the team, Penny struggled to live up to his draft stock. He suffered a number of soft tissue injuries that have plagued him throughout his career thus far.

With Chris Carson's retirement, though, the door was open for Penny to take the lead role. Unfortunately, he seems to have suffered another setback.

On Thursday afternoon, Seahawks reporters said not to expect to see Penny on the field for Saturday's preseason game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The former first-round pick is reportedly dealing with a groin injury.

"Don't expect to see Rashaad Penny (groin) play Saturday for Seahawks at Pittsburgh. Do expect a ton of rookie Ken Walker. Carroll raving about Walker's pass protection in camp. He wasn't good, did little of that at Michigan St. You pass pro for Carroll you play as a rookie RB," Seahawks reporter Gregg Bell said.

Penny finally flashed his potential during the end of the 2021 season when he racked up 671 rushing yards over the final five games of the season.

Hopefully he can heal up and be back to 100-percent for the start of the season.