Seattle Seahawks Re-Sign Veteran Corner

Seattle Seahawks helmets on the sideline.MINNEAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 22: Seattle Seahawks helmets sit on the bench against the Minnesota Vikings at Hubert H. Humphrey Metrodome on November 22, 2009 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

Defensive back Damarious Randall has re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced on Friday.

After his two-year tenure with the Cleveland Browns came to a close in 2019, Randall struggled to find a new squad in free agency. After finally signing a one-year deal with the Raiders prior to the 2020 season, the six-year pro was cut before training camp even ended. Soon after his release, Randall was picked up by the Seahawks’ practice squad — playing in 10 games for Seattle this past season.

The most notable detail of this signing is the former first-round pick shifting back to his original cornerback position after playing the past two seasons at safety.

Drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2015, Randall played three solid seasons for the franchise — logging 30 starts, 144 tackles and 10 interceptions as a cornerback. His shift to the safety position really marked a turning point in his career though. Starting at strong safety (his collegiate position at Arizona State) for the Browns in 2018, Randall notched four interceptions and a career-high 85 tackles.

Unfortunately, his following season at free safety was not quite as successful. Failing to record a single interception on the year, Randall was essentially a non-factor for the Browns defense in 2019. That combined with some nagging injury issues resulted in his release at the end of the season.

Seeming to have found a new home in Seattle, Randall will look to improve his stats at his old corner position in 2021.

 


About Matt Audilet

Matt is a writer at The Spun.