Defensive back Damarious Randall has re-signed with the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced on Friday.

After his two-year tenure with the Cleveland Browns came to a close in 2019, Randall struggled to find a new squad in free agency. After finally signing a one-year deal with the Raiders prior to the 2020 season, the six-year pro was cut before training camp even ended. Soon after his release, Randall was picked up by the Seahawks’ practice squad — playing in 10 games for Seattle this past season.

The most notable detail of this signing is the former first-round pick shifting back to his original cornerback position after playing the past two seasons at safety.

The #Seahawks announced they are re-signing Damarious Randall, but call him a CB, not a safety. A move to his roots. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 9, 2021

Drafted by the Green Bay Packers in 2015, Randall played three solid seasons for the franchise — logging 30 starts, 144 tackles and 10 interceptions as a cornerback. His shift to the safety position really marked a turning point in his career though. Starting at strong safety (his collegiate position at Arizona State) for the Browns in 2018, Randall notched four interceptions and a career-high 85 tackles.

Unfortunately, his following season at free safety was not quite as successful. Failing to record a single interception on the year, Randall was essentially a non-factor for the Browns defense in 2019. That combined with some nagging injury issues resulted in his release at the end of the season.

Seeming to have found a new home in Seattle, Randall will look to improve his stats at his old corner position in 2021.