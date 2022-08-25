Seattle Seahawks Running Back Tests Positive

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Rashaad Penny #20 of the Seattle Seahawks carries the ball against the Detroit Lions during the third quarter at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Steph Chambers/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks have seven running backs vying for roster spots this season. But a positive test for one player of them could open an opportunity for the rest.

According to Seahawks insider Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times, starting running back Rashaad Penny has tested positive for COVID-19. Per the report, he is dealing with mild symptoms.

Injuries limited Penny to just 11 games in 2021 and 37 total games over four seasons. But last year was still the best of his career as he rushed 119 times for 749 yards and six touchdowns while leading the league with 6.3 yards per carry.

There isn't a whole lot of experience behind Penny in the Seahawks offense right now though. DeeJay Dallas and Travis Homer are the only other running backs who saw action in the Seahawks offense last season.

Dallas and Homer both saw limited action in 2021, while Josh Johnson was limited to special teams duty.

Darwin Thompson is a veteran with several years of experience on the Kansas City Chiefs. Kenneth Walker III and Ronnie Rivers are both rookies, with Walker joining as a second-round draft pick out of Michigan State and Rivers coming off a historic season at Fresno State.

