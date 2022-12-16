Look: Seahawks Star Suffered Unfortunate Injury Last Night

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 15: Tyler Lockett #16 of the Seattle Seahawks celebrates a first down against the San Francisco 49ers during the third quarter at Lumen Field on December 15, 2022 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images) Christopher Mast/Getty Images

On Thursday night, the San Francisco 49ers took down the Seattle Seahawks by a final score of 21-13.

It was a tough loss for the Seahawks, who now sit outside of a playoff spot. Unfortunately, that wasn't the only loss of the night for Seattle.

Star wide receiver Tyler Lockett suffered a broken finger during the latter stages of the game. Head coach Pete Carroll confirmed the bad news and admitted he can't "fathom" playing without Lockett.

"Tyler Lockett broke a bone in his hand -- in his index finger," Carroll said. "It's legit and all that. We gotta figure out what's the right way to go. I can't even fathom that. I can't fathom playing without Tyler."

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said the injury will cost Lockett at least two weeks and possibly the rest of the season.

"Tyler Lockett suffered a spiral crack in his first metacarpal, a break that knocks him out at least two games and threatens to end his season. All parties will make a decision on what’s next," Rapoport said.

If he can't play the rest of the season, it would be a major loss for the Seahawks offense and quarterback Geno Smith.

Locket racked up seven receptions for 68 yards during the game on Thursday night. He leads the team with 964 yards and eight touchdowns on the season.