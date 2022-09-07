SEC AD Apologizes To Fans For Stadium 'Inconveniences' During Week 1

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 02: Arkansas Razorbacks football helmet during the college football game between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 02, 2021, at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga.(Photo by Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

After receiving an abundance of complaints from fans at Arkansas' first home game, Razorbacks AD Hunter Yurachek issued a statement on Tuesday.

Thank you to the nearly 75,000 Razorback fans who cheered us to victory last Saturday. It was great to see Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium packed once again! With near capacity crowed anticipated for the remainder of the season, I wanted to let you know that we are working to revise procedures to make stadium entry more efficient as well as address other issues involving travel to and from the game.

I apologize for any inconvenience you may have experienced this past weekend and want to let you know that we will continue to take steps to enhance your gameday experience. ... Thank you again for your support and we look forward to seeing you again on Saturday! Go Hogs!

Thankfully for Arkansas fans they were witness to an exciting 31-24 win over Cincinnati.

Yurachek and the rest of the Razorbacks staff will try to clean it up this weekend's game against SEC foe South Carolina.