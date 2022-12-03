SEC Analyst On Kirby Smart: We Might Be Seeing The Next Coming Of Nick Saban

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 07: University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban (left) and University of Georgia head coach Kirby Smart stand with the College Football Playoff National Championship trophy after a Coaches Press Conference on January 7, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Zarrilli/Getty Images)

The Georgia Bulldogs are heading to the College Football Playoff again but this time they might not be joined by longtime powerhouse Alabama. For one SEC analyst, that could mean great things for Georgia head coach Kirby Smart.

Appearing on The Paul Finebaum Show this week, SEC analyst Takeo Spikes (a former Auburn football star) suggested that Smart's sustained success at Georgia could make him "the next coming of Nick Saban." He said that Smart can achieve that if he continues developing Georgia as he has.

"Looking at it, we might be seeing the next coming of Nick Saban from a legacy standpoint if he continues this trend," Spikes said.

SEC fans were intrigued by this take. Some believe that Smart's legacy would be an extension of Saban's legacy given Smart's previous tenure as a top assistant under Saban, while others believe that Smart should be able to build his own legacy without being compared to his former boss:

"Kirby Smart will create his own legacy. Let him have his own spotlight and not base everything on Saban," one user replied.

"And he learned it all from nick saban don’t get it mistaken," wrote another.

"Please he has Bama coaches and copies everything Saban and Bama has ever done," a third wrote.

Smart has one national championship as a head coach so far. He could gain another soon.

Will Kirby Smart surpass Nick Saban for national titles?