SEC Analyst Predicts Best Team After Georgia, Alabama

Barrett Sallee of CBS Sports has an interesting pick for who the best team in the SEC will be outside of Georgia and Alabama.

Sallee thinks that Ole Miss is going to surprise a lot of people and be the third-best team in the conference.

It's a pretty bold prediction, considering that LSU is expected to be really good again now that Brien Kelly is leading the program.

Texas A&M is also a darkhorse in a lot of pundits' eyes as Jimbo Fisher landed the top overall recruiting class in 2022. There's going to be a lot of pressure on him to win this season.

Ole Miss finished the 2021 season with a 10-3 record after losing to Baylor in the Sugar Bowl. Head coach Lane Kiffin won't have Matt Corral this season, but he'll still have Jaxson Dart at his disposal if he names him his starting quarterback.

Dart has already been listed in the 2022 odds for the Heisman Trophy as he could be a seamless fit in Kiffin's offense.

As always, the SEC is always chaotic each season, so it'll be interesting to see if Sallee is right with this prediction.