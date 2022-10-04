SEC Analyst Reveals His Prediction For Alabama vs. Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TX - OCTOBER 09: Texas A&M Aggies place kicker Seth Small (47) kicks a PAT as Texas A&M Aggies punter Nik Constantinou (95) holds during a game between the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on October 9, 2021 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It could get ugly when Texas A&M and Alabama meet in Tuscaloosa on Saturday. At least that's what CBS' Barrett Sallee thinks.

Appearing as a guest on Tuesday's edition of "The Matt McClearin Show," Sallee boldly predicted that this weekends matchup between the Aggies and Crimson Tide could be the most lopsided in the series' history.

And not in A&M's favor... Saying:

This could be the biggest blowout in this series since Kenny Hill lost 59-0. I just think with Texas A&M’s offense, I don’t care if Max Johnson plays or not, that offense is flat out horrendous. Alabama can stop Devon Achane, so when that happens, what’s Texas A&M going to do? They can’t do anything.

It's been a rollercoaster ride of a first few weeks for Jimbo Fisher's team. A&M lost to Appalachian State, before turning it around against Miami, only to be trounced by Mississippi State this past weekend.

Now the Aggies matchup against Alabama with the Crimson Tide looking as strong as ever (Bryce Young injury notwithstanding).