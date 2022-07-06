SEC Announces Its 2021-22 Athletes Of The Year

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Bryce Young #9 of the Alabama Crimson Tide reacts after scoring a touchdown with teammate Evan Neal #73 in the second quarter of the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The 2021-22 season was a big year for the SEC in major sports. They won national titles in football, baseball, women's hoops and several other sports. But only two athletes could come away with the prestigious Roy F. Kramer Men’s and Women’s Athlete of the Year awards.

On Thursday, the SEC announced that Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and South Carolina basketball star Aliyah Boston were the winners of the SEC Athlete of the Year awards.

Young won the Heisman Trophy while leading Alabama to an SEC title and a trip to the College Football Playoffs and the national title game.

Boston won just about every individual accolade that college basketball has en route to winning a national title with the Gamecocks.

In a statement, SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey congratulated the two athletes for their incredible seasons.

Via SECSports.com:

“Bryce and Aliyah are the remarkable examples of what it means for a young person to fully participate as a student and as an athlete in the Southeastern Conference,” Sankey said. “Both Aliyah and Bryce were honored with their sport’s national player of the year award as they each held themselves to the highest standards of competitive excellence. We are proud of both and grateful for their outstanding representation of the Southeastern Conference and of the accomplishments they have achieved as members of their university communities.”

Both players have at least one more year of college left before they go pro.

Will Bryce Young or Aliyah Boston win the award again in 2023?