SEC Announces Its Punishment For LSU's Field Storm

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - OCTOBER 22: Head coach Brian Kelly and Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers celebrate after a game against the Mississippi Rebels at Tiger Stadium on October 22, 2022 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images) Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

LSU got a big fine from the SEC on Sunday afternoon.

The school got hit with a $250,000 fine after students rushed the field following the team's overtime win over Alabama.

This is the second $250,000 fine that the school has gotten this season.

LSU got to 7-2 overall with the win over Alabama as it's now in the driver's seat to make the SEC Championship Game. All the Tigers have to do is win out and they'll be there against the Georgia Bulldogs.

The Tigers were able to beat the Crimson Tide after they scored on a two-point conversion in the first overtime session. They easily could've just sent it to another OT session, but head coach Brian Kelly gambled and ultimately won.

The school will have no problem paying this fine, especially since the football program just got its biggest win of the season.