SEC Announces Punishment For Arkansas’ Court Storm

As soon as the final whistle was blown on Tuesday night, Arkansas’ fans stormed the court to celebrate the program’s win over No. 1 Auburn. The scene at Bud Walton Arena was wild to say the least.

Less than 24 hours after the game, the SEC announced that Arkansas violated the conference’s access to competition area policy.

This policy states “access to competition areas shall be limited to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly-credentialed individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest shall spectators be permitted to enter the competition area. It is the responsibility of each member institution to implement procedures to ensure compliance with this policy.”

Since this policy was violated, Arkansas has received a $250,000.

This is the third offense for the Razorbacks. The school was fined in September following a football game against the Texas Longhorns.

It’s tough for these schools to get around this rule. Asking ushers to stop thousands of fans is just an unrealistic request.

Hopefully, fan bases can find ways to celebrate big victories without violating the SEC’s access to competition area policy.