College Football World Reacts To SEC Attendance News

The SEC remains king in the college football world.

Eight weeks into the 2022 season, 11 SEC programs are reportedly averaging more than 96% stadium capacity, per conference insider Michael Bratton.

Mississippi State (88%), Missouri (87%) and Vanderbilt (62%) are the three SEC programs that fall below that figure. Georgia and Kentucky are the only programs averaging 100% capacity.

The college football world took to Twitter to react to this news.

"Missouri most years wouldn’t even be this high. Glad the fans are showing up. Start winning and who knows," one fan wrote.

"BBN loves football. Don’t let anyone else tell you different!" another said.

"To be fair if UT was as small as either of them they’d be at 100% also," another added.

It makes sense that the reigning National Champion Georgia Bulldogs can pull in this perfect attendance record. Kentucky on the other hand is a little bit more surprising.

The Wildcats aren't often considered a top-tier member of the SEC football world. But this year's team has impressed with a 5-2 record and a No. 17 national ranking.

Kentucky will face off against the No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers in an away matchup this weekend.