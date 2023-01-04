SEC Coach Named Michigan Candidate If Jim Harbaugh Leaves

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - DECEMBER 31: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Capital One Orange Bowl game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Michigan Wolverines on December 31, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fl. (Photo by David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's being reported that if Michigan's Jim Harbaugh is offered an NFL job, he's going to take it. Leaving many to wonder, who steps in as Harbaugh's replacement should he return to the pros?

It sounds like the Wolverines could target one of the rising stars out of the SEC.

Per Patrick Perret: "Just heard [Tom Fornelli] on the 'Cover 3' pod float Shane Beamer's name as a potential Michigan candidate if Harbaugh heads to the NFL. That never crossed my mind, but fending off Michigan would be much different than VA Tech. Does anyone think Shane would listen if [Michigan] called?"

Others chimed in on social media.

"If Harbaugh leaves for the NFL (which I still don't think he will) - Michigan will go big and then look at 'Michigan men.' It will be an attractive job and Beamer will be a target for something eventually but I don’t see this aligning," a user said.

"Listen? Sure. But if he didn't go to Oklahoma last year he isn't going to Michigan this year," another fan replied. "I'm not saying Shane stays here forever. But he is at least going to stay long enough to be respectful and get close to finishing the job of getting us back to a 10+ win program."

"This will be annual thing until South Carolina grants him a new deal with a sizable raise. (And by no means is this tweet advocating this would be even a remote possibility)," commented 247's Brad Crawford.

Do you think Beamer takes the call?