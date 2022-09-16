SEC Coach Reportedly Receives Significant Raise After 2-0 Start

A 2-0 start for the Tennessee Volunteers has landed head coach Josh Heupel a significant raise.

The pay-bump is worth $1 million, bringing his guaranteed annual salary to $5 million per year. The amended contract runs through Jan. 31, 2028, per Brent Hubbs of VolQuest.

Heupel's buyout is $8 million should he leave before December 15, 2023. The buyout drops $2 million per year after that.

The head coach's new contract still features all of the same incentives, including $100,000 for a bowl game appearance and $500,000 for a National Championship win. He'll receive $50,000 if Tennessee finishes the year ranked in the top 25, $100,000 in the top 10 and $150,000 in the top 5.

After season-opening wins over unranked Ball State and No. 17 Pittsburgh, the Volunteers currently rank No. 15 in the AP top-25 poll.

Heupel and his squad will look to notch the program's first 3-0 start since 2016 with a win over the Akron Zips at Neyland Stadium this weekend.