SEC Coach Reportedly Receives Significant Raise After 2-0 Start

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A 2-0 start for the Tennessee Volunteers has landed head coach Josh Heupel a significant raise.

The pay-bump is worth $1 million, bringing his guaranteed annual salary to $5 million per year. The amended contract runs through Jan. 31, 2028, per Brent Hubbs of VolQuest.

Heupel's buyout is $8 million should he leave before December 15, 2023. The buyout drops $2 million per year after that.

The head coach's new contract still features all of the same incentives, including $100,000 for a bowl game appearance and $500,000 for a National Championship win. He'll receive $50,000 if Tennessee finishes the year ranked in the top 25, $100,000 in the top 10  and $150,000 in the top 5.

After season-opening wins over unranked Ball State and No. 17 Pittsburgh, the Volunteers currently rank No. 15 in the AP top-25 poll.

Heupel and his squad will look to notch the program's first 3-0 start since 2016 with a win over the Akron Zips at Neyland Stadium this weekend.