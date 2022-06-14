SEC Coach Says He Wants To Play Texas Every Year

ARLINGTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 25: Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman talks to a referee during the Southwest Classic college football game between the Texas A&M Aggies and Arkansas Razorbacks on September 25, 2021 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX. (Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

An SEC coach would love nothing more than the opportunity to battle the Texas Longhorns each and every year.

Texas will move to the SEC in a few years. When it does, the rest of the conference will be itching to play the storied program. Insert Arkansas.

Sam Pittman wants to revive the Texas-Arkansas rivalry. However, he doesn't just want to face the Longhorns every couple years.

Pittman wants the SEC to schedule the Longhorns against Razorbacks each season.

"Personally, I love the rivalry games and would hate, once Texas gets into the league, not to play them every year, for the fans and everybody else," Pittman said, via ESPN.com. "I'm not calling out Texas. Texas has a great program, and I have high respect for them. I'm just saying for the fans, and obviously for the team because we've got a lot of Texas kids on our team, I think it would be a neat home-and-home each year."

Straying away from tradition in college football is something that needs to be scrapped.

Pittman wants Arkansas to play Texas because it's what the fans want.

"I would want to do that for the state of Arkansas and what it means to so many people here, to be able to play Texas every year," Pittman added. "Now, I'm not saying, 'Man, we want to play Texas.' I'm not saying that. I'm saying -- for the fans, for recruiting, for the tradition of this game and things of that nature -- I would like to play that game every year. But, certainly, I'm not counting out the Longhorns by any stretch."

Hopefully the SEC listens to what Pittman is saying. More rivalry games can only be a benefit for the sport.