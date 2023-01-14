SEC Commissioner Fires Shot At Kevin Warren For Leaving Big Ten

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 13: Greg Sankey the new commissioner of the SEC talks to the media before the quaterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Earlier this week, now-former Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren left the conference to become the team president of the Chicago Bears.

During the Georgia Bulldogs' championship parade on Saturday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey took an obvious shot at Warren for his decision to leave the Big Ten behind.

“We need leaders today in college football and college sports and not leaders who make a stop to build a resume and go on to do something else but those who understand the problems that are real and demand our attention,” Sankey said.

Warren was named commissioner of the Big Ten in the summer of 2019. The former NFL executive stayed through the 2022 college football season before accepting his new job with the Bears.

The Big Ten had two teams — Michigan and Ohio State — in this year's College Football Playoff. The SEC's only entrant, Georgia, won the National Championship and claimed back-to-back titles.

Sankey has been SEC commissioner since 2015. Before that, he was associate commissioner starting in 2002.