SEC Commissioner Looks Back On Nick Saban, Jimbo Fisher Spat

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 13: Greg Sankey the new commissioner of the SEC talks to the media before the quaterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey quickly found himself in the middle of this offseason's war of words between Alabama's Nick Saban and Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher.

Things escalated when the seven-time national champion accused A&M of purchasing their top-ranked recruiting class, something that Fisher took exception too.

During a recent appearance on the "Dan Patrick Show," commissioner Sankey shared how fast he got pulled into the back-and-forth between the SEC rivals.

Actually, they come to me rather quickly. I was in New York City. It was 11 PM in New York and one of my staff said you need to know about this interview [that Saban gave]. I didn’t really sleep well that night because it’s a bit of a kidney punch knowing that I’ll have to deal with it. Then it starts with phone calls the next morning, speaking to both athletic directors. Talked to listened to both coaches, and I said here’s what we’re going to have to do and it kind of escalated through the day.

Things appeared to have calm down between the two sides since, but most have a feeling it'll be reignited when the Aggies venture to Tuscaloosa October 8.