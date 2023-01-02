SEC Commissioner Reacts To Georgia Beating Ohio State

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 13: Greg Sankey the new commissioner of the SEC talks to the media before the quaterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

For the eighth time in a row, an SEC team emerged victorious in the College Football Playoff semifinal round after Georgia knocked off Ohio State to reach the title game for the second straight year. As you might imagine, the SEC higher-ups are feeling pretty good about it.

Appearing on Sirius XM, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey expressed a lot of pride in being able to get a team into the title game for the eighth year in a row. He bragged that the SEC has had at least one team in the title game every year since he took over in 2015 and reaffirmed the SEC adage "it means more."

"At the beginning of the fourth quarter — I’ve never been to the national championship without a team," Sankey said. "We’ve got 2 teams twice, and it wasn’t looking like — it wasn’t looking great. So to have the outcome we have, and to have a team with us, is what we expect, it’s what we want. Credit to Ohio State, that was a great football game, but it means a great deal, it means more, as we say."

"We’re the conference that’s won the most. So we’ve got yet another opportunity and I think that’s the expectation we’ve set… We want to play high-level football, that’s the challenge we have."

That's a lot of flexing coming from the SEC Commissioner, but in fairness, he's more than earned the right to do so.

The SEC is the only conference to have had a representative in every single college football playoff and have been represented in 16 of the last 17 national title games.

Georgia would become the fifth undefeated national champion from the SEC in the last 15 years if they can beat TCU next week.

The vibes are immaculate at SEC HQ right now.