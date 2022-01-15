SEC Commissioner’s Comment About College Football Playoff Going Viral

The Georgia Bulldogs are still riding high from their first national championship in 40 years. On Saturday, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey spoke to the crowd at the school’s parade celebration. And the commish’s comments made some waves outside of southeastern America.

Per Seth Emerson of The Athletic, “Greg Sankey to the Georgia crowd: ‘As the commissioner of the Southeastern Conference, I think the four-team Playoff worked out fine this year, didn’t you?’”

The SEC made up 50 percent of 2021-2022’s College Football Playoff. And 100 percent of its title game. With Georgia defeating Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 on Monday night.

Recently ideas of expanding the College Football Playoff to eight or even 12 teams have picked up steam. However, not everyone is on-board.

ACC commissioner Jim Phillips is on record being against expansion. Saying Friday, “In the ACC we don’t have a College Football Playoff problem.” He goes on to say that the NCAA landscape has an issue – something being addressed by NCAA transformation committee.”

It remains to be seen whether or not playoff bracket will expand. With questions about player health amid the number of games, and the want to keep the bowl system intact.

But one would think the money at-stake would be enough to convince the NCAA increase the CFP spots at some point.