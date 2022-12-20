SEC Commissioner's Comment On Mike Leach Is Going Viral

As the college football world gathers to celebrate the life of Mike Leach at Tuesday's memorial service, comments made by SEC commissioner Greg Sankey are starting to go viral.

Speaking on the late Mississippi State coach, Sankey revealed "I learned you never schedule a 15-minute phone call with Mike."

Others could relate.

"Haven’t we all," replied Josh Weinfuss.

"This is *very* true," tweeted ESPN college football writer Pete Thamel.

"Truth," said George Schroeder. "It could take 15 minutes just to introduce the off-topic topic. It could take another 30 to talk the off-topic. Then ... maybe ... you'd get around to talking the actual topic."

The architect of the Air Raid offense tragically passed away after succumbing to a heart condition.

One of the sport's most entertaining characters and innovators, Mike Leach will be sorely missed.