SEC Commissioner's Comment On 'Trump' Is Going Viral

NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 13: Greg Sankey the new commissioner of the SEC talks to the media before the quaterfinals of the SEC Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena on March 13, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Monday is officially the first day of SEC media week and league commissioner Greg Sankey has already made some big-time comments.

Sankey was asked about the UCLA and USC additions to the Big 10 and if the Oklahoma & Texas additions still top that and he had a fascinating answer.

"Yes. But I'm not sure if I want to use the word trump these days," Sankey said.

The second half of the answer obviously refers to Donald Trump, who was the 45th president of the United States.

Sankey is also right that Trump is a touchy subject for a lot of people in this country based on how divided the nation is politically.

That said, Texas and Oklahoma are going to make quite the impact when they officially join the SEC in 2025.

Seeing those two programs play the likes of Alabama and Florida every year is going to be a treat.