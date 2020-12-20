SEC Commissioner’s Tweet About Football Season Is Going Viral

The 2020 college football season is entering its final stage.

The regular season is over, with the final conference championship games taking place on Saturday. Only the College Football Playoff and bowl games remain.

It’s been quite a ride this season. Back in July and August, there were serious doubt about the college football season. Many, including the Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences at one point, thought the season should be called off.

But some conferences pushed ahead, including the SEC. The SEC finished its season on Saturday night, with Alabama beating Florida in the SEC Championship Game. Following the game, the conference’s commissioner took to Twitter.

Problems yield to effort. — Greg Sankey (@GregSankey) December 20, 2020

Well said, Greg.

Many are appreciative of the SEC’s effort this season, especially Alabama head coach Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide finished the year undefeated and are off to the College Football Playoff.

Saban said on Saturday night that this year’s SEC championship is his favorite one yet.

“This is the best, this is the absolute best,” Saban said on CBS’s postgame interview. “I absolutely love this team, I love all the adversity they had to overcome and resiliency that they went through to be able to do this.”

That says a lot.