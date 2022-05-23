SEC Could Have Its Own Playoff: College Fans React

ATLANTA, GA - DECEMBER 07: An 'SEC' logo is seen on an end zone pylon before the Missouri Tigers take on the Auburn Tigers during the SEC Championship Game at Georgia Dome on December 7, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

"It just means more" could mean more itself if the reports that the SEC is considering their own college football playoff are true.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, the SEC is tabling the idea of their own version of a College Football Playoff for their upcoming spring meeting. It's unclear what format this SEC playoff might take or how many teams would be involved.

Thamel speculated that the attempt may be part of an effort by the SEC to drive even more viewership and secure a massive new television contract. The SEC could potentially monopolize college football in December leading up to the national championship race.

Naturally the reactions to this report vary widely. The largest contingent of detractors seem to think that this would seriously damage college football at a national level.

It's no secret that the SEC has owned college football for nearly two decades now. SEC teams have won 12 of the last 16 national titles and have sent more teams to the College Football Playoff than any other.

With Texas and Oklahoma set to join the conference in the years to come, the SEC is going to keep doing all it can to set itself apart and above all other conferences.

How that features into the national title picture may be hard to gauge right now.

But the SEC is determined to make it clear that football dominance means more to them than everyone else.