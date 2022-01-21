SEC Defensive Coordinator Reportedly “Leaving” The Program

Bryan Harsin and the Auburn Tigers reportedly have some major coaching changes on the horizon.

According to recent reports from Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, defensive coordinator Derek Mason is leaving the program. Linebackers coach/assistant head coach Jeff Schmedding is reportedly set to take over the vacant DC position.

Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason is set to leave the program and linebackers coach/assistant head coach Jeff Schmedding is set to be promoted to defensive coordinator, sources tell @on3sportshttps://t.co/k5bN5NhJoE — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 21, 2022

After seven seasons as the head coach of the Vanderbilt Commodores from 2014-20, Mason took over as Auburn’s defensive coordinator prior to the 2021 season. Through a 6-7 record on the year, the Tigers allowed an average of 373.8 yards and 21.77 points per game. His defensive unit also ranked fourth in the SEC in fewest yards per play (5.29).

Just yesterday, college football insider Bruce Feldman reported that Mason has emerged as a “strong candidate” to claim the Oklahoma State defensive coordinator vacancy following the departure of former DC Jim Knowles.

While it’s not confirmed that Mason is heading to Stillwater, his departure from Auburn could be a telling sign that a move is in play.

Mason’s replacement, Jeff Schmedding, just finished his first season with the Tigers. For the previous two seasons, he served as the defensive coordinator and play caller for Bryan Harsin’s Boise State program.