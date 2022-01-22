SEC Defensive Coordinator Resigned From His Position This Week

Just yesterday, reports emerged that Auburn defensive coordinator Derek Mason was leaving the program. Now, those reports have been made official.

On Saturday afternoon, the Tigers program announced that Mason has resigned from his position.

Linebackers coach/assistant head coach Jeff Schmedding has been promoted to defensive coordinator, Jimmy Brumbaugh has been hired as defensive line coach and Christian Robinson has come on as linebackers coach/defensive run game coordinator.

After seven seasons as the head coach of the Vanderbilt Commodores from 2014-20, Derek Mason took over as Auburn’s defensive coordinator prior to the 2021 season. Through a 6-7 record on the year, the Tigers allowed an average of 373.8 yards and 21.77 points per game. His defensive unit also ranked fourth in the SEC in fewest yards per play (5.29).

Earlier this week, college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that Mason has emerged as a “strong candidate” to claim the Oklahoma State defensive coordinator vacancy following the departure of former DC Jim Knowles. Now that his departure from Auburn is official, it appears there’s a significant possibility the veteran coach is heading to Stillwater to work under head coach Mike Gundy.

Mason’s DC replacement, Jeff Schmedding, just finished his first season with the Tigers. He arrived in Auburn alongside head coach Bryan Harsin after serving the past two seasons as defensive coordinator and play caller for Boise State.