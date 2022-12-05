SEC Football Coach Of The Year Announced Monday

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Associated Press announced its SEC Football Coach of the Year on Monday.

To nobody's surprise, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel took home the award after he led the program to a 10-2 regular season record. He even had his team as the top team in the country in the College Football Playoff rankings before losing to Georgia.

It was a massive step forward after the Vols only went 7-6 in his first season at the helm after he came over from UCF.

Because of the late season slide, the Vols will be heading to the Orange Bowl to take on the Clemson Tigers, which will take place on Dec. 30 down in Miami at 8 p.m. ET.

Heupel received six first-place votes, which was one better than Brian Kelly of LSU (five). Kirby Smart (Georgia) and Shane Beamer (South Carolina) also received votes.