SEC Football Player Reportedly Suspended After Disturbing News

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Some disturbing news out of the SEC, as Tennessee Volunteers linebacker William Rohan was reportedly arrested following a domestic violence dispute over the weekend.

According to a police report obtained by WVLT in Knoxville:

Mohan reportedly began to initiate sex with the victim, and when she said no, he reportedly began calling her derogatory terms. Mohan became angry and used one hand to grab her face and the other to choke the victim, the report stated. The victim told police that Mohan reportedly choked the victim by grabbing her and pulling her towards him. The victim told police she screamed, escaped Mohan’s grasp and grabbed an iron from her desk, asking Mohan to leave. The report stated that he refused, and the victim went into the kitchen to grab a kitchen knife. When the victim returned to the bedroom with a knife in hand, she told Mohan to leave again. The report stated that Mohan walked up to her and used one hand to grab her throat and the other to take the knife away. At this point, one of the victim’s roommates entered the bedroom and also told Mohan to leave, according to the report. The victim told police that Mohan did leave but shortly afterward started calling her and knocking on her door again.

A former three-star recruit out of Brooklyn, Mohan appeared in 12 games for Tennessee last season.

A Volunteers spokesperson said, "We are aware of the recent arrest of football student-athlete William Mohan. He was immediately suspended indefinitely from all team activities."

Mohan faces charges of domestic aggravated assault.