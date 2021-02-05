SEC Football Program Trolls Penn State’s Horrible Super Bowl Graphic

The Penn State football Twitter account has been getting absolutely blasted on social media today.

Trolls have been coming out of the woodwork all day to poke fun at the Nittany Lions for a ridiculous graphic they posted on Friday morning. In huge letters, the graphic read “A Penn Stater has appeared in every Super Bowl.”

But, if you look closer, there’s more to that eyebrow-raising statistic. Underneath the graphic in reads “except for five since 1967” in small print.

Alongside the usual Twitter trolls, the Ole Miss football account decided to join in on the fun.

The Rebels posted a similar graphic mocking the Penn State tweet. In an equally-large font, the SEC program wrote, “An Ole Miss Rebel has won every Super Bowl.” In small print? “Except for the ones that they didn’t.”

All jokes aside, neither of these programs had much to celebrate in the 2020 season.

The Nittany Lions started the year with five-straight losses after earning a preseason top-10 ranking. Four straight wins to finish the 4-5 season was PSU’s only saving grace in an otherwise dreadful campaign.

The Rebels similarly underperformed. After finishing the regular season with a disappointing 4-5 record of their own, Ole Miss was one of the many SEC schools to earn a bowl game berth despite notching a losing record. Lane Kiffin and his squad were able to end the year strong with a 26-20 Outback Bowl victory over No. 11 Indiana.

Both of these programs will look towards improved seasons in 2021.