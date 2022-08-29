SEC Football Stadium Has Reportedly Sold Naming Rights

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Vanderbilt Commodores are entering a new era. New uniforms, new logo and new naming rights?

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel:

"Vanderbilt has sold the naming rights of Vanderbilt Stadium to FirstBank for the next 10 years. It’ll be the first time in the more than century of Vanderbilt football that the school has sold the stadium’s naming rights. The stadium will be called FirstBank Stadium."

Candice Lee's mission since taking over as athletic director in 2020 has been to modernize the school's football program. Not only will Vandy be sporting a revamped look in 2022, but the university will also be breaking ground on over $300 million in facility upgrades this fall.

The Commodores haven't put together a winning season since 2013 and have largely been an afterthought in the SEC outside of a few years under James Franklin.

They'll look to turn that around in year two of Clark Lea's program.