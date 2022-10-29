SEC Football World Reacts To Gary Danielson's Performance Tonight

Gary Danielson was on the call for this afternoon's SEC matchup between the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and unranked Florida Gators.

Georgia fans are not typically fans of Danielson — especially considering his often pro-Alabama rhetoric. The rest of the SEC world also took to Twitter to voice their displeasure with the veteran broadcaster.

Take a look at some of the negative reactions to Danielson's performance on Saturday.

"Another SEC game ruined by Gary Danielson. I will be so glad when the SEC is done with CBS. Listening to him is like going to a restaurant for your last meal and all they have is a dog sh-t sandwich," one fan wrote.

"Not to be dramatic but the day Gary Danielson retires will be the best day of my life," another said.

"There was Gary Danielson bringing up Alabama via Bryce Youngs injury. Has he ever done a game in his career without mentioning Alabama," another added.

Georgia remains undefeated on the year with a 42-20 victory over Florida this afternoon.

Danielson will be on the call for next weekend's SEC on CBS Game of the Week.