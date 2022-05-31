SEC Is Reportedly Considering A Change To Transfer Rules

ATHENS, GA - OCTOBER 03: Jake Coker #14 of the Alabama Crimson Tide lines up against the Georgia Bulldogs defense at Sanford Stadium on October 3, 2015 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The SEC will consider some potentially consequential changes during this week's spring meetings in Destin, Florida. One proposal could impact players wishing to transfer from one SEC squad to another.

Per Jesse Simonton of On3Sports (h/t Saturday Down South), the SEC is considering removing the intraconference transfer deadline by pushing it back from February 1 to May 1, the NCAA's deadline for all transfers seeking immediate eligibility.

According to The Athletic's Andy Staples, other conferences are actually considering implementing the earlier deadline that the SEC now may eliminate.

Last June, the SEC became the last Power Five conference to let players freely transfer within the conference without having to sit out a season. However, they deviated from other conferences by instituting a February 1 deadline for fall sports and July 1 date for spring sports.

"The SEC has established a deadline for declaring an intention to transfer in fall sports as February 1 in order to create time windows that are more consistent across fall, winter and spring sports," SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said last year, per Sam Cooper of Yahoo Sports.

It'd be interesting to see if members of other conferences would still pursue an early intraconference deadline if the SEC scraps theirs.