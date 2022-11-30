SEC Network Analyst Has Surprise National Championship Pick

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 11: The SEC logo is on the down markers at the game between the UAB Blazers and the Georgia Bulldogs on September 11, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

SEC Network analyst Cole Cubelic is not taking the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs as his pick to win the National Championship.

During a recent appearance on the Zach Gelb Show, Cubelic said he's taking the field over Kirby Smart's reigning National Championship squad.

He noted some shortcomings on the Bulldogs' offensive unit.

“If you can physically match up with them up front, it’s kind of why I think the SEC Championship Game is going to be closer than people think, I think the LSU defensive line physically is going to be able to hold up,” he said. “That front 7 will hold up. Georgia does not just play bully ball out of the gate.

“... I just don’t think overall they have as many guys that you just can’t handle, and can’t deal with and can’t manage on that defense. Specifically at the second level. They don’t have the erasers that they did a year ago at the second and third level.”

Georgia is undefeated on the season with a 12-0 record. The powerhouse program will face off against the No. 14 LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship game this weekend.

No. 2 Michigan, No. 3 TCU and No. 4 USC are currently the other three teams in the College Football Playoff field.