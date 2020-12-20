SEC Network Host’s Tweet About The Big Ten Is Going Viral

ESPN’s SEC Network host Peter Burns shared some inflammatory thoughts about the Big Ten college football season on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

Burns’ tweet highlighting the wish-washy nature of the conference’s decision making has since gone viral.

After originally stating that the conference wouldn’t participate in the 2020 season, the Big Ten announced a late-start schedule featuring eight conference-only matchups for each team beginning on the weekend of Oct. 24.

Much of Burns’ and other critics’ discontent with the Big Ten this year likely revolves around the favorable treatment of Ohio State.

Big 10: "We are not playing football this season" "Actually, we've changed our minds" "You have to play 6 games to qualify for Champ game Actually, we've changed our minds" "We have a 21 day safety protocol for our athletes" "Actually, we've changed our minds" — Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) December 20, 2020

Heading into Big Ten championship weekend, the Buckeyes had only played five games on the season. The understanding going into the season was that any team playing in the conference championship game would’ve had to have played at least six games to be eligible. Big Ten officials and athletic directors quickly met to amend this rule — granting Ohio State an opportunity to play Northwestern on Saturday.

The 6-0 record and Big Ten championship win were likely heavy contributors in the College Football Playoff selection committee’s decision to grant the Buckeyes a final top-four ranking on Sunday.

The conference made yet another change on Sunday afternoon. According to a document obtained by ESPN, the Big Ten medical subcommittee has trimmed its COVID-19 isolation period. Players who test positive for the virus will now be required to quarantine for 17 days as apposed to the previous 21.

Once again, this policy change was likely made with Ohio State in mind.

OSU took the field without 22 players on Saturday, reportedly due to positive COVID-19 tests. With the Buckeyes’ matchup against No. 2 Clemson looming, a shortened isolation period would lean heavily in their favor.

Ohio State will face off against the Tigers on Jan. 1 in the Allstate Sugar Bowl.