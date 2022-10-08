SEC Offensive Lineman Hospitalized Hours Before Kickoff

BATON ROUGE, LA - NOVEMBER 11: A general view of action between the LSU Tigers and the Arkansas Razorbacks at Tiger Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Late Friday night, fans of the LSU Tigers received a scare when a starting player was hospitalized.

TigerDroppings initially reported that starting offensive lineman Will Campbell wouldn't be playing on Saturday. It wasn't exactly clear what was going on with the freshman star.

However, he later posted a photo to his Instagram story from a hospital bed. “Appreciate all the prayers, I’ll be back,” Campbell said in the post.

The post was screen-shotted and then shared on Twitter by several different reporters.

"Not an ideal IG story from your starting Left Tackle 12 hours before kickoff against a Top 10 team," ESPN Baton Rouge reporter Matt Moscona said this morning.

Campbell, a former four-star recruit and the No. 4 offensive tackle in the 2022 class, has started all 5 games for the Tigers at left tackle so far this season.

He likely won't be playing today, but hopefully he makes a full recovery in the near future.

LSU and Tennessee are set to kick off from Tiger Stadium at 12:00 p.m. ET. The game will air on ESPN.