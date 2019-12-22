ABC/ESPN Have Reportedly Won Bidding War For SEC Football Contract

Friday night, John Ourand of Sports Business Journal dropped a bombshell sports media report, revealing that CBS had pulled out of negotiations with the SEC on their potential next contract. Sunday, Clay Travis of FOX Sports provided an update.

Travis reports that ESPN/ABC have won the bid to air the SEC’s “Game of the Week” starting with the 2024 season. Travis also reports that it’s possible ESPN/ABC could buy out some of the remaining years on the current CBS/SEC contract.

The price will reportedly be over $350 million per year. It’s a great haul for the league.

It’s also a logical move for ESPN, which owns the SEC Network and already broadcasts dozens of the league’s games each year.

SEC fans often have issues with CBS color analyst Gary Danielson, but there’s no doubt the production staff does a nice job. Many will be sad to see the show off the air.

With the deal, ESPN/ABC will now be able to air some of the biggest SEC contests each season. The network doesn’t get to air the likes of Alabama, Georgia or LSU very much.

It’ll be interesting to see if the network winds up buying out any of the remaining four years from CBS. If both sides want it to happen, it just comes down to numbers.