The SEC Has Postponed The Start Date For 3 Fall Sports

The SEC isn’t ready just yet to make a decision on when college football will begin, but the conference did make an important decision today regarding three of its fall sports.

On Tuesday, the SEC announced that volleyball, soccer and cross country competition are postponed through at least August 31. The hope is that it’ll give the decision-makers enough time to come up with better protocols.

Perhaps the most interesting piece from the SEC’s statement is how it’ll handle non-conference games impacted by the postponed start of the season. It turns out each school will determine whether or not it wants to reschedule a non-conference game.

“SEC institutions will continue to follow the guidance of the Conference’s Return to Activity and Medical Advisory Task Force and the NCAA’s Resocialization of College Sports Guidelines as student-athletes are engaged in preseason preparation for a return to competition,” the SEC said in its statement. “Any rescheduling of non-conference contests impacted by the postponed start of the fall seasons in volleyball, soccer and cross country will be determined by each school.”

College football is currently in limbo due to COVID-19, and that has caused fans to wonder if non-conference games will even happen this year.

Since the Big Ten and Pac-12 are moving to conference-only schedules, we can officially cross them off the list for non-conference games. That still leaves the ACC, Big 12 and SEC available for now.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey believes the conference will have a decision regarding the 2020 college football season later this month.