SEC Program Hiring Brother Of Ohio State’s Brian Hartline

The Auburn football program is reportedly set to make a notable hire this offseason.

According to college football insider Matt Zenitz of On3, the Tigers are bringing in Mike Hartline, brother of Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, as an analyst.

Mike has spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the Ohio Dominican Panthers.

Before that, Hartline was an offensive quality control assistant at Cincinnati (2017-18) and an intern at Ohio State (2015-16).

As a player, he earned All-SEC honors at Kentucky and went on to serve as a practice squad quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts and New England Patriots.

Auburn is expected to hire Mike Hartline as an analyst, sources tell @on3sports. Hartline, the brother of Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline, was an All-SEC QB at Kentucky and has been the offensive coordinator at Ohio Dominican the last three seasons. — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) January 6, 2022

Mike’s brother, Brian, was named National Recruiter of the Year in 2020 by 247Sports and the Wide Receivers Coach of the Year in 2021 by Football Scoop.

Mike Hartline will join Bryan Harsin’s Auburn squad after they went 6-7 this past season.