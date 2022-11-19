SEC Program's Home Crowd After Halftime Is Embarrassing

The Texas A&M Aggies' 2022 season has been an overwhelming embarrassment.

That embarrassment continued in a big way on Saturday afternoon. After notching just a 10-3 halftime lead over UMass in College Station, the crowd at Kyle Field almost completely cleared out of the stadium.

The SEC program had almost no fans in the stands after the halftime break.

Take a look at the bleak scene here:

Kyle Field — home of the 12th man — typically houses one of the greatest crowds in the nation. This year's record has simply taken the air out of College Station.

The Aggies are 3-7 on the season and currently on a six-game losing streak. Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M are the first program in college football history to follow up a No. 1 overall recruiting class with a losing season.

After opening the season as the No. 6 team in the nation, the Aggies now rank dead last in the SEC with a 1-6 conference record.

Texas A&M now leads UMass 13-3 late in the third quarter.