SEC Reacts To Freshman Football Player's Sudden Death

Mississippi State offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland passed away on Wednesday. He was 18 years old and would have been 19 on Friday.

A Mississippi native, Westmoreland was a walk-on at Mississippi State following a standout career at Tupelo High School. As of writing, the Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office and the office of the county medical examiner and coroner are gathering information on the circumstances surrounding his death.

The Southeastern Conference via commissioner Greg Sankey have released a statement of their own. On Wednesday afternoon, the SEC offered its condolences to the family of Westmoreland and Mississippi State University.

"We are incredibly sad to learn of Mississippi State football student-athlete Sam Westmoreland's passing. I know the entire Southeastern Conference family sends its condolences to the Westmoreland family, his teammates, classmates and all who knew Sam. Our prayers today are with everyone at Mississippi State," Sankey said.

Sam Westmoreland was a freshman studying industrial technology at Mississippi State.

During his high school playing career Westmoreland earned a spot in the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association All-Star Game. Per ESPN, he also earned Region 2-6A second-team honors after his senior year in 2021-22.

Our hearts go out to Westmoreland's family and loved ones.