SEC Reportedly Denies Coaches From Media Appearances After Nick Saban's Comments

The SEC is reportedly trying mitigate the damage following yesterday's spat between prominent conference coaches Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher.

According to Paul Pabst, a producer for The Dan Patrick Show, SEC commissioner Greg Sankey is prohibiting all coaches from commenting on the conflict.

The show was originally expected to welcome Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin for today's episode.

On Wednesday, Saban made waves around the college football world when he claimed that Fisher and the Aggies "bought" their No.1-ranked 2022 recruiting class. Fisher clapped back with an all-time rant on Thursday morning — calling his longtime colleague a "narcissist."

In addition to this reported media embargo, the SEC also issued a public reprimand for both Saban and Fisher.

Sankey and the powerhouse conference are making it very clear that they want to nip this issue in the bud.