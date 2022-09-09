SEC Running Back Still Waiting For NCAA Decision, Can't Play This Weekend

ATHENS, GA OCTOBER 16: A Kentucky football helmet on the sideline during the college football game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs on October 16th, 2021 at Sanford Stadium in Athens, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Kentucky will be without star running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. for the second straight game on Saturday as he awaits an NCAA ruling.

Rodriguez was arrested and charged with DUI back in May.

The Kentucky football program is reportedly hopeful that they'll receive a decision from the NCAA sometime within the next week, per ESPN. The expectation is that the running back will miss the first three games of the season.

If these reports are accurate, he could return for his team's Week 4 matchup against Northern Illinois on September 24. The team plays Youngstown State in Week 3.

Rodriguez is the lead returning rusher in the SEC, logging 1,379 yards in 2021. Without him in their first game of the 2022 season, the Wildcats were held to just 50 yards rushing against Miami (OH).

No. 20 Kentucky has a tough task ahead of them tomorrow as they head into The Swamp to take on the No. 12 Florida Gators.