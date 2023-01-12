SEC School Reportedly Targeting Oklahoma Athletics Figure

STARKVILLE MS -OCTOBER 10: General view of Davis Wade Stadium during the game between Troy and Mississippi State on October 10, 2015, in Starkville, Mississippi. (Photo by Butch Dill/Getty Images)

Mississippi State is reportedly targeting Oklahoma deputy AD Zac Selmon as the school's new athletic director, per college football insider Ross Dellenger of Sports Illustrated.

No deal is finalized, but Selmon is set to visit with the school in Starkville on Thursday.

Selmon, 37, would become the first Black athletic director in Mississippi State history. The former Wake Forest tight end has spent the last 10+ years working under well-respected Oklahoma AD Joe Castiglione.

Selmon is the son of defensive line legend Dewey Selmon, and the nephew of Lucious and the late Lee Roy Selmon — Oklahoma football royalty.

Selmon would replace former athletic director and head baseball coach John Cohen, who served as the Bulldogs' AD from 2016-22. Cohen left the school to take the AD role at Auburn back in October. Compliance director Bracky Brett has served as interim AD since Cohen's departure.

Stay tuned for any potential updates on Selmon's on-campus visit in Starkville.